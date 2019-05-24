Aiken man allegedly enticing kids with money Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: APS ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: APS ) [ + - ]

Aiken, SC (WJBF) - Aiken Public Safety is looking for a man accused of enticing little girls with money.

Officers say he was caught in 2 separate incidents at department stores on Whiskey Road.

Neither kids accepted the cash and each reported the encounter to their parents, who called the police

The suspect was last seen in a four door full size pickup truck.

If you know he is or where he is, please call public safety.