Aiken horse reported sexually abused

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a case of horse sexual abuse.

An incident report obtained by WJBF NewsChannel 6 states an officer went to a home on Willow Run Road in Aiken Friday for a burglary.

The victim told that officer that she went to feed her horses when she noticed the female horse had a green rope tied around her front and back legs. She said the horse was unable to walk because of being restrained. She also stated the horse raised her tail and was squatting in an uncomfortable manner.

Dr. Breanne Marsaman, a veterinarian, examined that horse. The vet concluded that there was debris and irritation in the uterus of the horse and vaginal bruising and 6 to 8 inches of irritation. The vet took samples for additional testing.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this story.