AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for these men, who are wanted for harassment in the second degree.

According to ACSO, 32-year-old Quentin Vershod Woods, stands at 6 ‘0 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Woods’ last known whereabouts were the 40 block of Pine Street in Aiken.

61-year-old Carlton Wayne Cosby, stands 5’11 and weighs 235 pounds. Cosby’s last known whereabouts was the 500 block of Greengate Circle Apartments in Aiken.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.