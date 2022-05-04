Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Aiken.
It happened on Washington Circle at Hampton Avenue Northwest.
At least one person was shot just before 11:30 pm Tuesday.
No details about any arrests have been released.
