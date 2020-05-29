Aiken couple charged with sexually assaulting a horse

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken couple have been charged with sexually assaulting a horse.
Abigail Ronco and Damian Alexander Connor are charged with committing the crime of “buggery” last summer.
According to a report filed by NewsChannel 6 last September, one of the suspects, Ronco, was part of a call to action after a horse was sexually assaulted at a local farm.
NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this story as it develops.
