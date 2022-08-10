AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge.

Authorities say Eubanks had a fake court order which contained the forged signature of a judge, and she presented the document as an authentic court order in order to receive $16,000.

According to authorities, Eubanks superimposed a copy of the judge’s signature without having the authority or permission to do so.

Eubanks has been booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.