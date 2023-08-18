AIKEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance on any information that would lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Jakari Mykel Stone of Aiken.

Stone is wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Carrying a Weapon in a Business Prohibiting Concealed Weapon.

On August 15th, around 9:50 pm Aiken County Deputies responded to the 1800 Block of Richland Ave. East for a shooting incident.

Deputies arrived and met with a witness who told them that Stone and two male victims had been in a verbal argument and that he heard multiple gunshots coming from the parking lot a short time later.

Deputies met with the uninjured victims who said Stone had shot multiple times at their vehicle as they were attempting to leave.

After a search of the area Deputies were unable to locate Stone.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Stone, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.