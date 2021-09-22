Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responds to stabbing on Justee Lane outside Trenton

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A local man is facing charges after a reported stabbing in Aiken County.

On Tuesday, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing call at Justee Lane outside of Trenton.

One person was injured, according to early accounts from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and one suspect was detained on-scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing victim refused treatment.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office have now charged Joseph Jerome Huggins with attempted murder in connection to Tuesday’s stabbing.