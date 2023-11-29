AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Coroner’s Office, are investigating the death of an Aiken man, after his body was found in the Edisto River.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of New Holland Road, near the boat ramp at the South Fork Edisto Boat Landing.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a fisherman called 9-1-1 around 1:43 PM, after seeing something in the water that wasn’t a fish.

“When he was going out there to go fishing, he saw a deceased person in the water, and then he called 9-1-1,” said Captain Eric Abdullah.

When authorities arrived, they determined that the body was in fact dead.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Devon Tricoche. When they initially examined him, they found he was shot at least one time in the body.

“The victim is gonna be autopsied to find the cause of death. This investigation is still in its early stages, information is very limited, but we do have some leads that we’re following up on. But we’re pretty confident that we can bring this case to a conclusion,” said Abdullah.

While authorities continue to get more details, Captain Abullah says any help from the community is critical as they work to crack the case.

“It doesn’t matter how small it is, the small details do matter. Any community assistance does matter, because we all have to live here in this community–we are for this community and of this community,” said Abdullah.

The autopsy for Tricoche will be Friday morning in Newberry, South Carolina.

In the meantime, if you have any information regarding this case, you are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach them at (803) 648-6811.

Any tips or leads can also be shared by visiting their website, which you can find here.