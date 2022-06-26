Aiken, SC (WJBF)– The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home on Wadley Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were sent to the home around 1:30pm for a report of shots fired. Once the deputies arrived, they found three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased, one was taken to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment by Aiken County EMS.

The investigators were told by witnesses that before hearing the shots, the victims were in an argument with three Black male suspects. After the shooting, the three suspects drove away in a black Hyundai Elantra or Sonata, a four-door sedan. The car was last spotted when it turned onto Edgefield highway.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help for any information on this investigation.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone that has any information that would lead to the identity and whereabouts of the suspects, should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a chase reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.





