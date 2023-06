AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting incident along the 1200 block of Weston Street in Aiken County.

That’s off of Atomic Road near North Augusta Middle School.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no suspect information available at this time and is under investigation.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll share the latest details as they become available.