Aiken County Officials say a man was found dead in the woods in Batesburg

Posted: May 25, 2019 03:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 03:38 PM EDT

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) - A man was found dead in the woods off Daisy St. in Batesburg last night. 

Aiken County officials say the man was found on Friday night around 9:30PM by the Sheriff's Office and SLED Agents. 

The man has not been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry, SC. 

This is an active investigation as the death has been ruled suspicious. More information will be given after identification has been made and the next of kin are notified. 

 

