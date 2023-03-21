AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County mother is charged in the death of her child.

Alexzandra Howell is facing several charges including Murder/Homicide by Child Abuse.

Courtesy of ACSO

In January, her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Alexavia Aguirre, was found in cardiac arrest and died.

Reports say that once Howell realized the child was in distress she delayed getting medical attention for hours.

At the time, Howell was charged with possession of fentanyl.

Monday she was arrested for the upgraded charges.

According to arrest warrants, Howell has three children.

Toxicology reports say, on that same day, she deliberately gave her 5-year-old child a ‘migraine cocktail’ which included Benzodiazepine.

A 4-year-old was also in the home that day but did not ingest any drugs.