Aiken County man sentenced to 10 years in prison on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – 21-year-old Grant Reeder will serve 10 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges.

June 21, 2019, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible sexual assault in Aiken County. Upon arrival, the woman who called said she had recently found letters that indicated Reeder, who at the time was 18, had sex with her daughter who was a minor.

Investigators discovered Reeder reached out to the girl over social media. After searching her phone, they found multiple messages of a sexual nature between November 2018 and June 2019. Reeder had requested nude photos of her and had sent her videos and pictures of himself.

Reeder was sentenced to seven years in prison on the charge for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was then sentenced to three more years in prison for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Criminal Solicitation of a Minor. He received 651 days credit for time he has already spent under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Reeder will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.