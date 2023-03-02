SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – An Aiken County man has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with burglary and grand larceny.

According to SLED, John Adam Stichert, 43, of Wagener, South Carolina, along with other people titled as co-defendants in the warrants, entered on the land, which is located at Martin, South Carolina, and stole a dump truck style vehicle.

Authorities say Stichert and the co-defendants stole numerous tools, firearms, utility trailers, and ammunition that were located within the residence and adjacent buildings.

Authorities say the incident happened March 11th, 2022.

According to the warrant, the stolen property was worth well above $10,000 and had not been completely totaled.

According to SLED, Stichert has been booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.