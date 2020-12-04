Aiken County man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Williston man is facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

35-year-old Michael David Barnwell is charged with four counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Barnwell was convicted on related charges in 2017.

Barnwell was also recently arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction for an Act of Terrorism after reportedly throwing an explosive device out of a moving vehicle

In 2017, Barnwell was charged with eight counts of Manufacturing, Possession or Transporting a Destructive Device as well as Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

