AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man connected to a murder case in Windsor, South Carolina was found dead.

37-year-old Cody Wooten was pronounced dead after being found inside a home on Stuckey Loop in Windsor.

Captain Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says Wooten’s death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

Wooten was 1 of 5 suspects connected to the disappearance and murder of John Thomas Belote, 39, of Graniteville, South Carolina.

The four other suspects in this case are:

Michael Williams

Donald Britton

Thomas Guinn

Suzanne Boozer

Michael Williams

Donald Britton

Thomas Guinn

Suzanne Boozer

Cody Wooten was out of jail on bond.

Original Stories on WJBF: