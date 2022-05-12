AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars after being arrested for numerous crimes.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen C. Wright, 51, was arrested for Kidnapping, Arson, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Drug Possession, and several traffic violations including Driving under a Suspended License and Driving a Nonregistered Vehicle.

Authorities say the incident happened Wednesday, May 11th at a residence on Goodman Road in Jackson, South Carolina.

According to the incident report, after being asked to leave the victim’s house, Wright returned with a gas can containing a gallon of gas and proceeded to pour the gas on the victim and inside the living room threatening to kill her and burn the house down.

The incident report continues by stating, Wright hit the victim several times, and a witness on the scene, who was doing work around the house, heard the commotion and attempted to help the victim by pushing Wright off of the victim.

After making more threats of burning the house down, Wright fled the scene according to the victim.

Authorities say Wright was captured with assistance from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tracking team.