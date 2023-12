NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 1-month-old child.

According to the coroner’s office, 1-month and 25-day old Charlotte Fowler was pronounced dead at her home on Rita Ct. in North Augusta back on Oct. 15.

The preliminary investigation has determined that her death is a homicide, but the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.