AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The woman who was arrested for possession of anabolic steroids during the investigation of the teenage boy who was left naked and brutally beaten on the side of the road has been placed on administrative leave.

The Aiken County Public School District has officially stated that Raquel Stevens, 35, has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with possession of drugs with an intent to distribute by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The Aiken County Public School District stated in their official statement that “this week’s arrest is certainly upsetting.”

School district officials say that Stevens will remain on administrative leave pending further investigation.

RELATED WJBF STORY: