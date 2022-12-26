AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man.

According to authorities, fire crews responded to a house fire at around 1:21 A.M. Monday morning on Wagener Road in Wagener.

Authorities say there was a report of a person who was still inside the residence.

According to crews on the scene, once the fire was extinguished, the victim was found in a back bedroom and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim was not positively identified due to thermal injuries, and there will be an autopsy on Thursday in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the fire is under investigation.