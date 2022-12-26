AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the stabbing death of a 32-year-old Aiken man.

According to authorities, the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a stabbing victim.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene on Camel Street in New Ellenton at around 1:28 AM on Monday, December 26th.

According to authorities, the male victim, who has been identified as Kennard A. Thomas, was found inside the home with a stab wound to his bound.

Investigators say that Thomas was transported by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office says that an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning in Newberry.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the New Ellenton Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation.