Aiken County Coroner investigating death of woman in hit and run on Richland Avenue

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit and run that left an Aiken woman dead Thursday night.

At 11:21 p.m. Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Richland Avenue West after a passer-by notified them of a body in the median of Richland Avenue near Dyches Street.

Upon investigation, deputies learned the victim had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Tamia Jackson. She was pronounced dead on scene and will be autopsied in Newberry, South Carolina.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation. No further details are available at this time.

