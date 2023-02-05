AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- Ringing a bell for each life lost due to gun violence. Families along with Aiken County officials gathered at the Aiken County Recreation Center for a gun violence survivors observance.

Families of victims had the opportunity to speak about their loved ones, hoping to spread awareness.

Tyesha Simmons is still fighting for justice after her brother Travis Smith was killed in 2012.

“Any time I could help spread awareness or bring some light to the cause I’m always willing to be a part of it and it also helps me shine some light on my brother’s case and get his case out there because like I said it’s still unsolved and it’s been unsolved for 11 years so I’m basically just trying to keep his name alive and not let his death be in vain so maybe I can help someone else” said Tyesha Simmons, sister of Travis Smith.

Judy Duncan is the mother of Jeremiah Duncan, a former USC Aiken student, also killed due to gun violence. Since Duncan’s passing in 2020 the family has kept his memory alive.

“he had a love for baseball he played sports from four years old playing baseball and his intention was to do a walk on at USC Aiken but he didn’t get that opportunity because he lost his life due to senseless gun violence” said Judy Duncan.

The Duncan family created a sports scholarship in his honor.

“we’re just excited to work with work along side a lot of young men or women I the community that are trying to get to college so just like my brother would we’re trying to support everybody as best as possible” said Maurice Duncan, brother of Jeremiah Duncan.