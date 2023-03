WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police Department has arrested three people in reference to a shooting that happened September 11th, 2022.

On that date, officers were dispatched to 545 East 6th Street for reports of a shooting.

Aaron David Claxton

Upon arrival they found Aaron David Claxton with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

He was taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

On March 15th, 2023, WPD arrested Nakilan Lamar and two juveniles and charged them with Aggravated Assault.