AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.

21-year-old Brian Jonathan Mann is wanted in reference to a shooting that occurred on May 1st, at the Budgetel located at 954 Fifth Street.

Authorities say Mann frequents hotels on Gordon Highway and has associates in the Sibley Road Area.

He is wanted for Aggravated Assault and should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you know of Brain Mann’s whereabouts or anything regarding the crime in question, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.