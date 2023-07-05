AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several charges.

Authorites say 28-year-old Aaron Askew is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred at Conklin Avenue and Conklin Lane on July 3rd.

Askew is wanted for:

Aggravated Assault

Armed Robbery

Possession of Firearm during Crime

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

He does have active warrants for this incident and should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this incident or Askew’s whereabouts, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080