AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Brian Dixon, 33, is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on April 15th on the 2100 block of Vandivere Road, near Damascus Road.

Dixon was last seen traveling in a stolen gray Ford Taurus.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, so please use caution if contact is made with him.

Any information regarding the location of this subject, please contact any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1451 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.