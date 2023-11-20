AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for alleged sexual assault charges.

According to authorities, Dayzon Nakarr Padgett, 23, of Beech Island, S.C. is wanted for 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree that stem from an investigation that began on July 3rd.

Investigators state that Padgett has been described as a Black male, who is 5’8″, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for any information that could lead to Padgett’s arrest.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Padgett, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, www.aikencountysheriff.net, or the ACSO Mobile App.