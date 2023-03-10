AIKEIN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man in connection to a shooting that left two injured on Thursday.

According to investigators, Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, 22, of Beech Island, is wanted in connection to the shooting incident that happened on Liberty Hill Road.

Authorities say Dunbar is wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar is approximately 6’0″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Investigators say Dunbar drove away from the incident before deputies arrived on the scene.

If anyone has any information on Dunbar’s whereabouts, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.