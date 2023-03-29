AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a stabbing that occurred on Carline Street in Gloverville, which is a few streets over from Langley Pond.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 12:38 A.M. on Wednesday.

Deputies say they found one victim with an apparent puncture wound to his abdomen, and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is a white male, and they say he drove away from the scene in a white pickup truck before deputies arrived on the scene.