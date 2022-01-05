Homeless man charged after attacking another homeless man

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One homeless man has been arrested after attacking another homeless man.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an aggravated assault on the 2000 block of Broad Street.

Officers say upon arrival, the victim, an African-American adult male, was found stabbed multiple times to the chest and arm.

According to officers on the scene, Remos Lovett was located in the area and detained.

Lovett has been charged with aggravated assault and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.