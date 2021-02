AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, Sunday.

On February 14, Deputies responded to calls of a shooting on the 2100 block of Second Avenue at 5:49 pm.

Investigators located a victim that had been shot at least once. The victim was then taken to the hospital by ambulance and their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officials say they are in the early stages of the investigation. There is no suspect information available at this time.