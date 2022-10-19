AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A newly-released 911 call outlines the moments after 2-year-old Justus Hyman was reportedly found in a pool at the home of a family friend.

“I need somebody ASAP, my, um — the little boy in the pool, he drowned, I need somebody ASAP.” 911 Caller

Hyman drowned after falling into the pool at a home on Merrimac Avenue. His mother, 36-year-old Domonique Yvette Murray, was arrested and charged with felony cruelty to children in the second degree.

WARNING: The following 911 call may be hard for some to hear.

A 911 operator advised them how to perform CPR on Justus until paramedics arrived.

“He’s 2, he’s 2, we need somebody ASAP!” the 911 caller kept frantically repeating.

An arrest warrant states that Hyman was left unsupervised. Authorities say Hyman went out the rear living room door to a patio and pool area. He was said to be seen walking around the pool, throwing in various items for approximately ten minutes.

“Is he awake right now?” asked the 911 operator.

“No, he’s not ma’am, he drowned, he drowned…” replied the 911 caller.

Police say Hyman fell into the pool and no one came to get him for about 20 minutes.

“Please! Please! He’s got water coming out his mouth,” screamed the 911 caller.

The 911 operator advised the caller and Murray how to perform CPR on the child until the paramedics arrived. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon and died just before 6 p.m. Monday.

An autopsy has been scheduled. Loved ones tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 that they want Murray released from prison because she “missed the chance to be with her son as he died and cannot make his arrangements from behind bars.”