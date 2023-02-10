AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators in Richmond County have arrested eight people tied to a drug trafficking operation after a year-long investigation yielded drugs, weapons, cars, and more than $75,000 in cash.

The arrests were part of a one-year undercover drug operation, in which the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation looked into an operation led by 41-year-old Samuel Danelle Sapp and 37-year-old Stanley Sebastian Smith.

During the investigation, twelve search warrants were executed at locations across Augusta-Richmond County, investigators seized over three kilograms of cocaine, 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, four pounds of marijuana, five firearms, $75,435 in cash, and five vehicles.

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

Samuel Danelle Sapp (41 years of age) from Augusta. Charges: Trafficking Cocaine / Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute / Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon / Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Hermelimdo Ramos (39 years of age) from Dalton Georgia. Charges: Trafficking Cocaine / Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Sergio Ulises Araiza Quintero (31 years of age) from Dalton Georgia. Charges: Trafficking Cocaine / Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Stanley Sebastian Smith (37 years of age) from Augusta. Charges: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute / Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Kevin Lee Richmond (44 years of age) from Augusta. Charges: Trafficking Cocaine / Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute / Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime / Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Jason Delonce Rollen (39 years of age) from Augusta. Charges: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute / Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Donald Jerome Robertson (48 years of age) from Augusta. Charges: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Victor Latrone Childs (45 years of age) from Augusta. Charges: Felony Possession of Marijuana / Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute / Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

The Sheriff’s Office anticipates additional charges, as well as state and federal indictments against the suspects.

“This is a continuation of Sheriff Roundtree’s commitment to the disruption and dismantling of dangerous drug trafficking organizations in our community while also targeting those that support and enable these criminal drug trafficking enterprises,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to WJBF.