AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is found guilty in the Murder of his step-daughter.

The incident happened December 11th, 2021 on the 2100 block of Broad Street.

According to District Attorney, Jared Williams, 76-year-old George James Wilson, stabbed his Kelli Lewis Watkins-Neal to death.

DA Williams released the following statement:

This is a domestic abuse case where an abuser killed his stepdaughter to regain control over his victim. A Richmond County Jury stood up for both women late Wednesday, finding the defendant guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony for his actions on December 11, 2021.The defendant is a longtime felon, with nearly 2 decades of abusing his wife, Darlene Wilson. She suffered years of weekly beatings, leading to a broken arm, a broken leg, and even a gunshot wound to her knee. Darlene was trapped in a cycle of abuse in which too many women find themselves.Darlene’s daughter Kelli had recently moved closer to Augusta from North Carolina. With that bond strengthening, Darlene grew in strength, eventually telling Kelli she would leave the defendant. When the defendant told her she had to choose between him and her daughter, Darlene told her abuser she wanted a divorce. Realizing he was losing power over his wife, he took it back in a most heinous manner. As the two women watched television in the living room, the defendant came in acting like he was watching tv. Standing over the victim, he asked his wife, “Is this what you want?”, before pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim 3 times, piercing her left lung, and a vital area near her heart. She died from these wounds. Jared Williams, District Attorney

Wilson was sentenced to Life in Prison Without the Possibility of Parole, plus 5 years for possession of the knife.