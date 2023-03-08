AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating a shooting death.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety was dispatched to 1404 Woodbine Road in Aiken, in reference to a reported shooting victim inside the home.

Upon arrival Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound.

Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 70-year-old Mrs. Ruth Ann Whitaker of Aiken.

Deputy Coroner April Cody stated Mrs. Whitaker will be transported to Newberry for autopsy.

Richard Whitaker, the victim’s husband, has been charged with Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.