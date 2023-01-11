AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.

According to investigators, six people were struck by two separate vehicles just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. All six of the victims were transported to an area hospital, two of the victims are in critical condition.

The intersection will be shut down for some time while investigators work to determine what led up to the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.