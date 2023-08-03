WINDSOR, S.C. (WJBF) – In Aiken County, a fifth suspect connected to a murder in Windsor, is off the streets.
Michael Williams, Junior is being treated at a hospital and will be taken to jail once he is discharged.
Williams is charged in the murder of John Belote.
Four others remain behind bars connected to this case: Donald Britton, 51, Thomas Guinn, 30, and Cody Wooten, 37, and Suzanne Boozer, 57.