JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Multiple people are being treated after a drive-by shooting in Jefferson County.

It happened Sunday night around 8:20 p.m. on Handy Street near Louisville.

Emergency personnel found 5 people, ages 23 to 37, shot at the scene.

They were all taken to the Jefferson Hospital Emergency Room.

Three were treated and released, the other two were brought to AU Medical Center.

They are all expected to be okay.

No one is in custody yet, nor has any motive been released.

The GBI has been called in to help with the investigation.

If you have ANY information about this incident, you’re asked to call JCSO at 478-625-4014 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.