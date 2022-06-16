BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) – Three former fraternity members have been sentenced to county jail terms for their roles in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Two others were ordered Thursday to serve house arrest.

The charges stemmed from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz.

He was a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Authorities say Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event in which he was hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol.

He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.