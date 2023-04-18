SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect from Easley, South Carolina is behind bars on several charges.

According to North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS), on April 14th, 30-year-old Nigel Rowe found his ex whom he shares children with at her friend’s home. They had recently broken up.

Reports say he pulled up and began yelling at her to come out of the house while waving a gun.

The women and her friend (who also allegedly had a gun) came outside to keep Rowe from barging in the house where the children where.

Reports say that when Rowe began yelling and pointing the gun at his ex, her friend held him at gun point and called police.

Amid the chaos, Rowe allegedly took his ex’s phone and threw it in his car.

As the ex tried to get her phone back, Rose allegedly pushed her into the car and began to drive off.

Police pulled up at that time and blocked him in.

They were able to get the situation under control and Rowe was under arrest.

When police searched Rowe’s vehicle they say they found, a gun, drugs, and the victim’s cell phone.

Once the phone was returned to the ex, she showed them the recent calls and texts allegedly from Rowe.

Reports say that in 48 hours, Rowe called his ex 48 times, left, 11 voicemails, and sent 43 text messages.

The ex explained to police that Rowe has access to all of her social media and financial accounts as he is computer savvy and the owner of an electronics store. She went on to say that Rowe has followed, harassed, and threatened her on multiple occasions.

Nigel Rowe remains in the Aiken County Jail charged with:

Kidnapping

Point a Firearm

Drug Possession

Weapons Possession

Harassment

Domestic Violence

According to the Aiken County Detention Center website he was denied bond.