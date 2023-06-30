GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that a 4-year-old girl has died, one month after accidentally shooting herself with her father’s handgun.

On May 29, Grovetown investigators say 24-year-old Daveon Daniels told them he put a loaded machine gun on the floor of his apartment, while he went downstairs to take a phone call.

Not long after that, he heard a gun shot. He ran upstairs to find his 4-year-old daughter, Phoenix Daniels, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The police chief says the machine gun was illegally modified.

Daniels is charged with Cruelty to Children 2nd degree and Possession of a Machine Gun.

Upgraded charges could be forthcoming with the death of 4-year-old Phoenix.