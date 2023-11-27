(WJBF) – A 4-year-old child has died from injuries sustained in a shooting incident, earlier this month.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 4-year-old Zykee Ryans was pronounced dead at Wellstar MCG on Saturday, November 25 at 12:37 p.m.

The shooting incident happened at Ryans’ home on the 1900 block of Murphy Road on Sunday, November 12.

On November 12th, at 11:00pm, the RCSO responded to The Vista Apartments on Murphy Road, in reference to a 4-year-old with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a little boy with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Brittany Ryans has been arrested and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in reference to this incident. She’s charged with 5 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree. On November 27, she was also charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

19-year-old Ladarion Ryans is wanted in reference to this incident. Also on 5 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree, and now Murder in the 2nd Degree.

He is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

Anyone with any information on Ladarion’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.