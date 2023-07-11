COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A manhunt in Columbia County is over and 4 suspects are now in custody.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are charged with Shoplifting and Obstruction.

The incident happened at Academy Sports in Evans.

According to our crew at the scene, the items taken from Academy Sports included ammunition and a mask.

Investigators say the four suspects attempted to flee in a Nissan Altima, before a Columbia County Deputy attempted a traffic stop.

Two of the suspects then took off on foot and ran into the woods near the store. One was quickly apprehended and a juvenile suspect ran into the woods.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-olds Jerome Atkins and Eric Bowen, and two 16-year-old juveniles all from Richmond County.

Captain Steve Morris confirms an AR 15 and three handguns (one confirmed stolen) and ammunition were found in the car.

Further charges are pending.

This is a developing story.