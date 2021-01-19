4 more arrests made in deadly 7th Lounge shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Four additional suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a night club in Aiken.

23-year-old Tykendran Je Rhon Creech, 27-year-old Monishia Teria Courtney, 36-year-old Lasonya Teresa Howard and 33-year-old Emmanuel Lewis Oneal were arrested Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m.

All four are facing charges in connection with the November 2020 shooting at the 7th Lounge that claimed the life of Craig Youmans Jr. and injured 14 others.

The four are facing the following charges:

Creech – Arrested at the Gordon Hwy Inn located at 1520 Gordon Hwy on warrants for Accessory before the Fact to a Felony and Criminal Conspiracy

– Arrested at the Gordon Hwy Inn located at 1520 Gordon Hwy on warrants for Accessory before the Fact to a Felony and Criminal Conspiracy Howard – Arrested at 149 Horry Street on warrants for Criminal Conspiracy and Murder

– Arrested at 149 Horry Street on warrants for Criminal Conspiracy and Murder Oneal – Arrested at 1338 President Drive NW on warrants for Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime

– Arrested at 1338 President Drive NW on warrants for Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime Courtney – Arrested in Palm Beach FL by West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on warrants for Murder and Criminal Conspiracy

Law enforcement officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Rage Unit, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office coordinated efforts were able to take these suspects into custody without any incidents.

Creech is being held in the Richmond County Detention Center and Courtney in West Palm Beach, Florida pending extradition.

Oneal and Howard were taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

They are not the only ones facing charges in the case.

Dustin Robert Williamson

Back in December, 25-year-old Dustin Robert Williamson of Saint Matthews, S.C. was arrested and charged in the shooting. Williamson is charged with Murder, 10 counts of Attempted Murder and 1 count of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

If anyone has any information, video or witnesses, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.