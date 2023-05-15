NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C./ATLANTA Ga. (WJBF) – North Augusta Department of Public Safety received a call from a social worker in Atlanta.

According to reports, the social work said a 4-month-old had been admitted to an Atlanta hospital with multiple, serious injuries.

Reports say the child was transported from University Hospital (Piedmont) with new rib fractures, old rib fractures, and a CAT scan revealed a brain bleed.

The social worker told law enforcement that the parents said no one had been around the child, and the child did not attend daycare.

Reports say the mother is wanted in Columbia County on unknown charges.

Darrel Timpson has been arrested in this case and charged with Child Abuse.