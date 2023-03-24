AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Four people have been arrested after a undercover narcotics investigation of two homes uncovered drugs, weapons, and over $17,000 in cash.

On Thursday, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Jovel Molock, 19-year-old Jordan Curtis, 19-year-old Tarrell Gilbert, and 19-year-old Myanna Cantrell.

Search warrants were executed on a home on Hollis Road and another on Sullivan Road. Deputies seized 1.79 kilograms of cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of MDMA, 1.1 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 8 firearms, 1 vehicle, and $17,244 in cash.

Jovel Molock

Molock is facing charges of unlawful street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, superior court charges, obstructing or hindering a 911 call, simple battery, and criminal trespass.

Jordan Curtis

Curtis faces charges of unlawful street gang activity, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Tarrell Gilbert

Gilbert faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park or public housing, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Myanna Cantrell

Cantrell faces a charge of trafficking cocaine.

Additional charges are likely, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and both state and federal indictments are expected.