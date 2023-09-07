WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal items, including drugs, into the Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia.

The incident happened Sunday, September 3rd.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, an investigation found that the subjects were on the prison grounds and they were working together to attempt to smuggle several things inside.

The suspects and their charges are listed below:

1. Shabria Hilton,19 YOA, Augusta, Georgia

Trading with Inmates (Party to the Crime) 42-5-16

Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Party to the Crime) 42-5-18

Crossing of Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, or Drugs Without Consent of Warden or Superintendent (Party to the Crime) 42-5-15

Criminal Trespass 16-7-21 (Misd)

2. Damichael Bigham, age 21, Augusta, Georgia

Trading with Inmates (Party to the Crime) 42-5-16

Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Party to the Crime) 42-5-18

Crossing of Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, or Drugs Without Consent of Warden or Superintendent (Party to the Crime) 42-5-15

Criminal Trespass 16-7-21 (Misd)

3. Naquonn Hickson,19 YOA, Augusta, Georgia

Trading with Inmates, 42-5-16

Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates, 42-5-18

Crossing of Guard Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, or Drugs Without Consent of Warden or Superintendent, 42-5-15

Criminal Trespass 16-7-21 (Misd)

4. Deonta Daniels, 17 YOA, Augusta, Georgia