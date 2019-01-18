Crime News

3rd suspect in Maryland man's slaying arrested in Georgia

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - Authorities in Maryland say another teen has been arrested in the gang-related slaying of a man found dead last year.
  
News outlets report 18-year-old Francisco Sosa was arrested Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and is awaiting extradition to Maryland. Prince George's County police say Sosa was arrested on charges including first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Herson Mejia-Alvarez.
  
Mejia-Alvarez's body was found in a wooded area in May by county police working on an unrelated case. His cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma.
  
Lenin and Bryan Mancias-Callejas were 16 years old when they were arrested in the case in June and charged as adults with murder. Police say Sosa and the Mancias-Callejas brothers are members of a gang.
  
It's unclear if Sosa has a lawyer.

